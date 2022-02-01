The Tema Metropolis will not be left out of the Operation Clean Your Frontage programme.

Speaking on the Point of View on Citi TV, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, said his team will move to that part of the Greater Accra Region by the end of this week.

“The exercise is supposed to go for 10 days, so we will try and structure them and zone Accra,” the Minister said.

“After [today], between Thursday and Friday, we’ll be moving to Tema. All the team will go to Tema, and we will try and help them over there. So Tema and Ashaiman, we will be going there,” Mr. Quartey said.

The policy by the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council seeks to make it obligatory for all individuals and corporate entities to be responsible for the cleaning and greening of their immediate surroundings.

The campaign will, among other things, encourage the greening of the city.

The necessary by-laws have been passed and gazetted by the 29 Assemblies in the Greater Accra Region to enable the lawful implementation of the initiative.

Some 3,000 personnel will be deployed to implement sanitation bye-laws under the programme.

The Minister has also indicated that about 15,000 National Service Personnel, over 2,000 men and women drawn from the security services, and about 2,000 YEA and Zoomlion workers will offer support to the programme.