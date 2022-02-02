The Upper East Regional Police Command has arrested three persons in Bawku for unlawful possession of arms.

According to the police, the suspects were arrested by a joint Police-Military team.

Speaking to Citi News, Upper East Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP David Fianko-Okyere, said, the suspects will be arraigned soon after their preliminary investigations.

One suspect was arrested, and some weapons were retrieved from a location believed to be connected to him.

The second suspect was believed to be a member of a group that fired on a Formed Police Unit vehicle.

“All suspects are being detained now and awaiting prosecution. The people of the Upper East Region, especially those who find themselves in Bawku and its environs, should remain calm,” ASP David Fianko-Okyere said.

“The police and the military are on the ground to ensure that people go about their normal duties. We will not allow a few miscreants to hold the people of that jurisdiction to ransom,” he added.

Recent tensions can be traced to December 27, 2021, when there was gunfire in parts of the town after attempts to perform the final funeral rites of a Chief who died about 41 years ago.