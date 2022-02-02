The Coalition of Private Transport Operators has postponed their intended meeting originally scheduled for Wednesday, February 2 to Thursday, February 3, 2022.

The group is expected to conclude deliberations on whether to increase transport fares or not due to the recent rise in fuel prices.

The meeting has become necessary following concerns raised by drivers over the hike in fuel prices and its impact on their work.

David Agoagbo, the Public Relations Officer of the Concerned Drivers Association, and a representative of the union says the delay by a committee tasked to present some findings which will aid them in finalizing their stance is the cause of the postponement.

Speaking to Citi News, he said he is sure the group will settle on increasing the fares while they continue to fight for the scrapping of some petroleum levies.

“We were supposed to have the meeting, but it has been postponed to tomorrow [Thursday]. The postponement is needed because we have given some people assignments, and they are not done with it, so hopefully, they will finish it today, Wednesday, thus we all agreed it should be postponed.”

The meeting is about two things; the increment in transport fares, and then we transport operators will continue to fight for the reduction or removal of some taxes and levies, so that is what we’re going to talk about, and I hope they agree on both”.

The group last month, embarked on a brief nationwide sit-down strike to express their displeasure over high fuel prices, which they said, were badly affecting their operations.

They demanded that the government scrapped some taxes on petroleum products, including the Price Stabilization and Recovery Levy, Energy Debt Recovery Levy, and Fuel Marking Margin to ease the burden on consumers, but that has not materialized yet.