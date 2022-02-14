A social action group, OneGhana Movement, is urging the police to treat #FixTheCountry convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor with absolute human dignity.

Mr. Barker-Vormawor, who was arrested last Friday for making comments on social media deemed treasonable, has been charged with treason felony.

Despite making such a call, OneGhana Movement in a statement condemned “in no uncertain terms” the publication by Mr. Oliver Barker-Vormawor.

“As a lawyer and a significant personality in the forefront of thought leadership and constructive socio-economic change, we believe Mr. Vormawor must have known better and acted responsibly as a citizen of Ghana,” it added.

It also commended the police for its initial steps into investigating the publication of Mr. Oliver Barker-Vormawor.

The CSO, however, demanded that Mr. Barker-Vormawor be accorded his full rights guaranteed under the Constitution and treated with “absolute human dignity in the management of the investigations or prosecution, if any.“

“The Ghana Police should be reminded of the sensitivity of the case and the public interest in the matter. They must therefore ensure optimum professionalism and reasonability in the management of the case,” it added.

The CSO also urged the general public to be mindful of the insecurity and instability in some neighbouring countries in the West African region and their potential effects on Ghana.

“We must therefore be circumspect in our utterances and actions. We should be reminded that while we have rights as citizens, our rights come with responsibilities, and we must live up to them for the betterment of Ghana.”