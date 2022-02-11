Fourteen months after Senior Presidential Advisor, Yaw Osafo Maafo led a delegation to cut sod for the construction of a 22-million gallon per day capacity new water treatment plant for Sekondi-Takoradi, the project is yet to take off.

The facility was to help address the perennial water shortage in the metropolis.

Water challenges have worsened within the metropolis this year, with residents wondering if the government has plans to resolve their water issues within the shortest possible time.

While admitting to the current water challenges in the area, the Western Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Water Company in charge of the Western and Central Regions, Nana Yaw Barima Barnie, said the project will start soon.

“In Sekondi-Takoradi, the demand for water is between 15 and 20 million gallons of water a day. Currently, sometimes we produce 2 million in a day and sometimes, Aboadze doesn’t produce water at all. Three days ago, Daboase produced water for only 45 minutes, and how much water can that produce? So this is the challenge that we are facing now. Our plants are working very well, they are strong, they are healthy, there is no breakdown of equipment,” he noted.

Parliament on October 20, 2020, approved two separate loans of over 81 Million Euros to finance the Sekondi-Takoradi Water Supply Rehabilitation and Expansion Project.

The loans are Oeke-Backed agreement amounting to €70,733,432 and commercial loan amounting to €10,500,000 between Ghana represented by the Ministry of Finance and Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft.

The credit facility is to secure funding for the implementation of the project, which includes; the construction of an intake, a new water treatment plant with its ancillary structure, transmission and distribution pipelines, service reservoirs, standpipes and house connection.

The beneficiary communities include: Takoradi, Effiakuma, KwesimintsimKojokrom, West Tanokrom, Anaji, Sekondi, New Takoradi, Essikado, Apremdo, Keikum, Ntankoful, Ngyyiresia, East Tanokrom, Effia Village and Fijai.

The rest were: Assakai, Aduembra, Kansaworado, Nkroful, Anoadze, Abuesi, Apowa, Inchaban, Ketan, Dixcove, Estates, Shama, Hwendo, Hotopo and surrounding villages.

When completed, the project is expected to increase agriculture production, boost the commercial potential of the twin-city, as well as have a more welcoming front to visitors arriving from neighbouring countries.