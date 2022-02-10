Two Cameroonian nationals, William Mbenso, 37, and Mbah Caleb also 37, have been remanded by the Akwele Magistrate Court presided over by His worship, E. A. Ocloo for dealing in counterfeit currency.

The two were arrested at their hideout at Kasoa Opeikuma by the Central East Police Command.

Police sources say one Benjamin Agyemang came into contact with the two Cameroonian Nationals through social media with a promise to double GHs 50,000 for him.

But upon suspecting that the two could be fraudsters, he reported the incident to the police.

Speaking to Citi News, Central East Police Commander, DCOP Okyere Boapeah, said: “The police were able to trace them and arrest them.”

“The police retrieved a bigger amount of money from the two cut to the sizes of GHS 200 denominations to the tune of GHS64,000 and a printing machine.”

The suspects were arraigned on Wednesday and were remanded to reappear in court on February 16, 2022.