Two officers, including General Corporal Samson Kweku Darfour, who allegedly shot into the unregistered Toyota Camry that triggered the clash in Lamashegu, have been remanded into police custody.

The officers were arraigned and charged with causing harm.

They are expected to reappear in court on February 24.

Another officer, Corporal Monney Koranteng, who allegedly made derogatory comments on social media against the Lamashegu Chief and the people, has also been charged for offensive conduct conducive to the breach of the peace.

He was however granted bail to the tune of GH¢5,000 with two sureties.

He is also expected to reappear before the court on February 28.

The actions of the police officers resulted in the death of one person, while eight others sustained injuries.

According to reports, a 24-year-old man was chased and shot by a police officer after he ignored instruction from officers.

The incident angered youth in the area, who burned tyres in protest of the action of the officers.

Six police officers were interdicted following the incident, and Police in a statement said a team of investigators had been dispatched to the area, led by the Deputy Director-General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Personnel from the Police Professional Standards Bureau were also been detailed alongside the CID team to look at professional standard-related issues of the incident.