The University of Ghana has been ranked Ghana’s top University on the Webometrics January 2022 Rankings and the World Scientific Index for 2022, by the Alper-Doger (AD) Scientific Index.

According to Webometrics, out of 31,000 Higher Education institutions from more than 200 countries UG is the first in Ghana, 11th in Sub-Saharan Africa and 1,121 in the world.

The ranking by these institutions is done based on some criteria: ” the quality of education, the quality of faculties within an individual university, international collaborations, the number of highly cited researchers selected by Clarivate Analytics, the total number of research in the Science Citation Index-Expanded and Social Science Citation Index, as well as the number of research articles receiving a high number of citations among others.”

While all these institutions are ranking the University, the QR World University Ranking 2022 ranks the University of Ghana as one of the 20 best universities in Africa, making the school the only university in the whole of West Africa.