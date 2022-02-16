The UMaT SRC under the leadership of the SRC President, Mr. John Baguri, has paid a courtesy call on the chancellor of the University, John Agyekum Kufuor, at the latter’s residence at Peduase on Friday, 11th February, 2022.

The courtesy call was to commend the chancellor who has brought a lot of goodwill to the university, and to celebrate his leadership as a former President of the Republic of Ghana and also as a former Chair of the African Union.

In a statement, Mr. John Baguri said, “Mr Chancellor, I have the words of our Vice Chancellor to convey his words of gratitude to you for your enormous contribution to the development of our university, the university you founded. Through your instrumentality, Government of Ghana stepped in to take charge of an Eight Million Euro loan facility that was contracted to build Environmental Monitoring Laboratories. This singular but very important step has brought great relief to the university.”

Again, the SRC President commended the Chancellor for the litany of life impacting policies his administration implemented. Among other things, he cited the commencement of what is now called the National Health Insurance Scheme, the Free Maternal Health Care Policy, the building of many hospitals and clinics, and the institution of the National Ambulance Service.

Again, among the achievements of President Kufuor in the education sector, the SRC President cited the introduction of the capitation grant in the various public basic schools, the implementation of the school feeding programme and the establishment of the University of Mines and Technology, Tarkwa.

Still recounting the life impacting policies of the administration of President Kufuor, Mr. John Baguri mentioned the implementation of the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty, LEAP Porgramme, and the building of the Essipong and Tamale stadia.

Chronicling what his administration has done so far, Mr. John Baguri said, “Mr. Chancellor, this administration under my leadership is taking after your exemplary leadership – leadership that puts the people at the centre of governance.”

“Since assuming office, we have taken steps to roll out robust student-centred policies purposed at aiding them to undertake their academic work smoothly.”

Some of the policies he enumerated included the ‘Fa me ko’ policy in which about 45 students were given scholarship by the SRC, the ‘efie ne fie’ policy that prioritizes student entrepreneurs in the rendering of services to the SRC, the reduction of private hostel charges, and the eyeball -to- eyeball policy among others.

In mentioning the challenges faced by students, Mr. Baguri lamented the fact that students are scattered around the campus due to limited beds in the university halls, and indicated how the SRC shuttle operation is unable to cover all students.

He used the opportunity to appeal to Chancellor Kufuor to assist the SRC in getting a bus to enable it run a very effective shuttle system.

He also indicated that the SRC is trying its best possible to build an SRC hostel.

In response, Chancellor Kufuor thanked Mr. John Baguri and the delegation for the visit.

He also indicated that he was very glad and privileged to be the chancellor of the university.

He said he was very hopeful UMaT would be the MIIT of Africa, and would do whatever was legitimate in his capacity to support the university.

On the specific request of the bus, he indicated that he would put in a word in that regard.

Among other key members of the SRC in the delegation was the SRC Vice President, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, the SRC General Secretary, the Treasurer, the Chief of Staff and deputies, the Public Relations Officer, the Attorney General, and the Leaders of the benches of the Legislative Assembly.