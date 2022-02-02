The Upper West Regional Minister, Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih, has charged staff of the various municipal and district assemblies in the region to strive to improve on revenue mobilisation in their respective assemblies.

This, he said, will complement the government’s efforts at enhancing development in the region.

Dr. Bin Salih gave the advice when he was interacting with Staff of the Wa East District Assembly at Funsi after launching the National Covid-19 vaccination campaign and to commence his week-long working visits to all eleven municipal and district assemblies in the region.

He opined that though government, through its flagship programs such as the One Distric One Factory, One Village One Dam, the Free SHS initiative and some others has enhanced development in the Upper West Region, a more rigorous tax regime will rake in the needed revenue to further address the development needs of the various assemblies.

“As a region, we have had our share of the national cake especially from the government’s flagship programs. As you are aware, our people are still confronted with series of challenges in terms development. This is why I am calling on the assemblies to up your game in mobilizing internally-generated funds. This will augment what the government is already doing”.

He called on residents of the region to emplore their Members of Parliament to embrace the Electronic Transaction Levy.

“The E-levy is one of government’s brilliant ideas to rake in the needed revenue. Let us all support it. At this juncture, I would want to call on all of you to appeal to our MPs to support in the passage of the E-levy bill”.

Dr. Bin Salih lauded heads of the various decentralized departments in the Wa East District for adhering to his directive to operate from Funsi, the district capital.

Some members of the Wa East District Assembly appealed for urgent interventions in the health, education and the agric sectors to enhance their effective delivery.

The one week official visits to the various MMDAs by the Minister is to interact with the staff in a bid to abreast himself with the challenges confronting them.

It is also to engage key stakeholders on how to speed up development in the Upper West Region. The Minister also interacted with staff of the Daffiama-Busie-District assembly on his first day.