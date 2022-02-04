The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), has been accredited by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) to run a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Accounting during the next academic year in the Faculty of Accounting and Finance.

The other newly accredited programmes are MPhil Accounting, MBA Corporate Communications, M.Sc. Procurement Management, Postgraduate Diploma in Leadership and Organisational Development, and M.Sc. Pensions Management.

“The introduction of these new programmes attests to the commitment of the University to respond to current and anticipated future national needs of our country. The accreditation of our PhD in Accounting programme is exciting news, and places UPSA as the second University in Ghana to offer this programme. UPSA is committed to continuously developing and rolling out forward-looking, market-driven programmes which add value to the industry and the nation;” the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Abednego F.O. Amartey, said.

“We have demonstrated evidence of the quality of our programmes through our graduates who hold key positions in industry. We will not relent on our efforts to ensure that our graduates will always be the first point of call by human resource practitioners,” he added.

He explained that, UPSA’s PhD in Accounting programme will provide students with a comprehensive theoretical and practical knowledge in Accounting and related areas, as well as develop their abilities to conduct analytical and empirical research in accounting.

The Vice Chancellor said the programme is designed to enhance the capacity of those with specializations in areas such as Public Sector Accounting and Finance, Integrated Reporting, Advanced Audit and Assurance, and Taxation and Fiscal Policy.

The development of the programme was driven by a rigorous demand for independent research work for carrying out industry-relevant research.

The PhD in Accounting programme targets both local and foreign applicants.

