The Member of Parliament for Bawku, Mahama Ayariga says the Minority’s call for a vote of censure against the Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu is not motivated by their recent grievances over the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy.

Mr. Ayariga on Eyewitness News, said the Minority was only seeking to hold the Minister of Health accountable for breaching the constitution and laws of Parliament in sealing the Sputnik-V deal.

“As far back as when this matter came up, you will recall that it was the Minority that pushed for a committee to be set up to investigate procurement issues surrounding Sputnik-V and the conduct of the Minister. To have initiated the process of calling for a vote of censure before the committee’s report was adopted would have been jumping the gun.”

“This was a strategic moment to initiate the process of calling for a vote of censure against the Minister. It has nothing to do with the recent issues that the Minority may have in the house. I think it is only natural that you wait for the report of the committee to be adopted before it becomes an official base to take action,” Mr. Ayariga explained.

Mr. Ayariga said the vote of censure will put the values of members of the Majority side to test.

“We need two-thirds of the house to be able to succeed, and that is about 184 members of Parliament voting to support the vote of censure. This will require that some members of the Majority join to vote to call in for the vote of censure. We will put our institution to test and examine the values and positions of the majority sides in this matter.”