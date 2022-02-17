The Member of Parliament for Bawku, Mahama Ayariga says the Minority’s call for a vote of censure against the Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu is not motivated by their recent grievances over the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy.
Mr. Ayariga on Eyewitness News, said the Minority was only seeking to hold the Minister of Health accountable for breaching the constitution and laws of Parliament in sealing the Sputnik-V deal.
“As far back as when this matter came up, you will recall that it was the Minority that pushed for a committee to be set up to investigate procurement issues surrounding Sputnik-V and the conduct of the Minister. To have initiated the process of calling for a vote of censure before the committee’s report was adopted would have been jumping the gun.”
“This was a strategic moment to initiate the process of calling for a vote of censure against the Minister. It has nothing to do with the recent issues that the Minority may have in the house. I think it is only natural that you wait for the report of the committee to be adopted before it becomes an official base to take action,” Mr. Ayariga explained.
Mr. Ayariga said the vote of censure will put the values of members of the Majority side to test.
“We need two-thirds of the house to be able to succeed, and that is about 184 members of Parliament voting to support the vote of censure. This will require that some members of the Majority join to vote to call in for the vote of censure. We will put our institution to test and examine the values and positions of the majority sides in this matter.”
The controversy over the Sputnik-V deal began when a Norwegian newspaper, VG, reported that the government was using the services of middlemen to procure 3.4 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik-V COVID-19 vaccines.
But this was at a higher cost of $19 other than the original factory price of $10 and prompted calls for the abrogation of the procurement contract.
Mr. Agyemang-Manu had earlier claimed that the state had not made any payments for the vaccine.
The Health Committee in Parliament had also said the government was not being ripped off in the deal with its chairman, Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie saying that the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the procurement of the Sputnik-V vaccines require the use of middlemen whose activities will lead to an increase in the original price.
Dr. Afriyie also said no consignment has been received, but a parliamentary committee set up to probe the deal indicated that the $2,850,000 representing 50 percent of the $5,700,000 owed to Sheikh Maktoum for the supply of 300,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine was actually paid to him, although only 20,000 doses were delivered.
The contract, according to Mr. Agyemang-Manu, was abrogated by Sheikh Ahmed after failure to meet his obligation.
Findings of the committee
The parliamentary committee set up to probe the deal released damning findings, including the fact that the Health Ministry did not receive Cabinet approval for the deal.
The Health Ministry also breached the constitution by not seeking parliamentary approval for the agreement.
In addition, the Public Procurement Authority did not seek approval from its Board before signing the Agreements.
The Minister for Finance was tasked to take steps to recover the money already paid to Sheikh Al Maktoum. The amount was subsequently paid to Ghana.
The committee, however, did not outline explicit sanctions for the Health Minister.