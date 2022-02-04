The Minority caucus on the Roads and Transport Committee of Parliament has expressed dissatisfaction with the Transport Minister, Ofori Asiamah, and officials of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority’s answers on the impasse between McDan Aviation and the Ghana Airport Company Limited.

The committee summoned the sector minister and officials of the institutions for a meeting on Thursday over the matter.

However, speaking to the media, Ranking Member for the Committee on Roads and Transport, Governs Kwame Agbodza disclosed that the committee will visit the terminal to ascertain the facts first hand.

According to the Adaklu MP, there is more to the closure of the terminal than the security and safety breach accusations against McDan Aviation.

“Since we did not get much information, the committee decided that we are not satisfied. So what we will do is that next week, we will visit the facilities ourselves in the company of Civil Aviation and Ghana Airport Company for them to tell us the lapses in what they have done so far, and then we will have to speak to representatives of McDan. We have not heard their side of the story. After that, the committee will make the necessary recommendations.”

McDan Aviation announced the suspension of its private jet operations at Terminal 1 of the Kotoka International Airport to enable the management of the company to hold talks with the Ghana Airport Company Limited over contentions regarding operational procedures.

This was after the GACL, in a letter dated January 31, 2022, indefinitely barred McDan Aviation from operating its private jet services at the Terminal 1 of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).