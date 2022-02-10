President Akufo-Addo says a total of 24,285 health professionals were recruited during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic to augment the health sector.
The President says additionally, an amount of GH¢1.9 billion was spent to ensure that basic school students return to school during the pandemic.
Addressing members of the Diplomatic Corps at the Peduase Lodge, Nana Akufo-Addo said the government had done its best to save the populace.
“Government found the money to recruit 24,285 more health professionals and spent some GH¢1.9 billion to ensure that children and teaching staff at all levels return to school safely and save the academic year. We managed to get them to have the BECE and WASSCE, and they came out with historic, spectacular results.”
“Government has indeed done very well to save the populace amid the pandemic.”