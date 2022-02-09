XYZ Broadcasting, managers of Accra-based Power FM, say they are disgusted by a court’s ruling leading to the imprisonment of one of its journalists, Oheneba Boamah Bennie.

Oheneba Boamah Bennie has been jailed for 14 days after he was found guilty of contempt of court.

The broadcaster was hauled to the High Court after he was captured on tape claiming that President Nana Akufo-Addo after the December polls in 2020, met with some eight judges including the Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, to tilt any election petition in favour of the NPP.

The presiding judge on the case, Justice Elfreda Dankyi, found the suspect guilty and fined him GH¢3,000 in addition to the jail term as he was not able to sufficiently prove his allegation to the court.

But in a statement released by the media house, it said it is “shocked” by the court’s decision.

It has also served notice of appealing the ruling.

“Management, through our lawyers, will review the ruling and take the necessary steps as will be advised. We wish to assure staff and the general public that this ruling will not dampen our collective resolve and commitment to speak truth to power.”

“Oheneba Boamah Bennie, who is currently unwell, is in good spirit and we pledge to stand by him and his family during these trying times and pray that he gets the best of protection while in the custody of the state”, portions of the statement read.

The journalist is to serve his sentence at the Nsawam Prisons.