The National Youth Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare-Addo, has given indications that the party will replicate Thursday’s street protest against the E-levy in other regions of the country.

According to him, they have already notified the police about this intention, and they are committed to pursuing it if the government insists on getting the controversial 1.75% levy passed.

Speaking on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, he said the youth wing of the NDC wants to hear from the Speaker of Parliament in response to their petition submitted on Thursday on the E-levy

“This is the beginning of many other demonstrations. Our letter to the police stated that we will be doing a nationwide protest. This is just the very first one, and we will do an assessment of what has happened today [Thursday], listen to the grounds and wait to hear from the Rt. Hon Speaker. If we realize that they are not going to listen to the petition, we intend to embark on similar exercises across the country,” he said.

Thousands of protesters thronged the Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle on Thursday morning to participate in the youth wing of the NDC’s ‘Yentua’ demonstration against the E-levy.

They marched through some principal streets of the capital, through the Central Business District, and ended at the Parliament House where the NDC youth wing presented a petition indicating their opposition to the proposed levy to the leadership of the House.

George Opare Addo said they have the backing of former president John Mahama as he is personally opposed to the E-levy.

He said the NDC youth wing will join the Ghana For Justice Group which is led by Bernard Mornah to picket at the Parliament House as a form of protest.

“We intend to join the Ghana For Justice Group, Bernard Mornah’s group in occupying parliament until such a time where the bill is finally thrown out or abandoned by this current administration…. This is a government that lacks idea. This is a lazy man’s approach and a government that is failing and hanging on straws,” he added.