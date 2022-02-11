The Yilo Krobo Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) has begun a decongestion exercise at the Nkurakan Market to ensure the free flow of traffic.

As part of measures to ensure free flow of traffic and the smooth construction of the Koforidua to Adukrom road, the Yilo Krobo Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) on Thursday morning embarked on a decongestion exercise at the Nkurakan Market.

The MUSEC identified that the trading activities on the streets result in gridlocks and disrupt the free flow of traffic; hampering the Ambulance Service which plies the route attending to emergencies.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Yilo Krobo, Eric Tetteh, says the move is necessary to prevent Monday’s unfortunate incident where 4 persons lost their lives when the brakes of a truck loaded with cement run into traders at Nsawam.

Speaking to Citi News, he said; “People over here think selling by the roadside attracts more customers, motivating more traders to come on the streets as well. Being a major highway, it takes more than 2 hours to cross this stretch, particularly on Mondays, and Thursdays. So after a series of announcements in the market, we came today to ensure they leave the roadside.”

Some traders and road users lauded the Yilo Krobi MUSEC for this initiative and called on them to make sure the exercise is sustained.

“The place looks choked, they need to leave here to avert the incident that happened on Monday at Nsawam. This is for our own protection, if we keep sitting here, a car could run into us, and it would be disastrous.”