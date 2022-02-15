The Forestry Commission has assured that allowances in arrears of beneficiaries of the youth in afforestation programme will be paid by the end of this week.

This followed a protest by some beneficiaries on Monday to compel the government to pay their arrears.

The workers complained that their allowances had not been paid for more than four months.

They wielded placards with inscriptions such as: “No long talk, pay us our money o”, “No allowance, No Green Ghana” ,“We are hungry, no money to feed our families, pay us oo,” amongst others to express their concerns.

Addressing the protestors at the head office of the Forestry Commission, Chief Executive Officer of the Commission, John Allotey, assured that the arrears would be paid

“The assurance is that by this week, you will be paid. By the close of the day, I will be able to confirm the number of months,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Spokesperson for the Beneficiaries of the Youth in the Afforestation programme, Bossman Adutwum Anin, called on the Lands and Natural Resources Minister to ensure that they are paid.

He warned that the government’s tree-planting project was at stake in the matter.

“Please attend to us and attend to our needs, and know that we are the conduit through which your programme is going out. If we are not there, this programme will collapse.”