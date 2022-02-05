The Presidential Coordinator for Zongo and Inner Cities Development Secretariat, Ben Abdallah Bandah, has completed a two-day working visit to the Central Region as part of his nationwide familiarization tour.

He was in the Central Region on the 26th and 27th of January 2022 to acquaint himself with the concerns, challenges and opportunities available to Zongos and inner-city dwellers in the region.

On day one of the visit, he paid a courtesy call on the Central Regional Minister, Justina Marigold Assan at the Central Regional Coordinating Council and the Mayor of Cape Coast, Ernest Arthur at the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly.

He was later joined by the Regional Minister to meet with all the twenty-three (23) District Coordinators of the Arabic Instructors Program in the region.

Mr. Abdallah ended the day with a meeting with the Ghana Muslims Students Association (GMSA) of UCC branch on the UCC Campus.

Ben Abdallah held separate meetings with the Central Regional Council of Imams and Ahlusunnah Imams, Central Regional Council of Zongo Chiefs.

He later met with some selected Zongo youth in the region and winded up the day with a meeting with some selected women groups in the region.

He encouraged the groups to take advantage of the various programs and projects being implemented by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia-led government.

“As Coordinator of Zongos and Inner Cities, I also seized the opportunity to showcase the achievements of the Zongo and Inner-City Development Secretariat and Zongo Development Fund in the Central region and our commitment to do more. Among the support programs discussed included skills training, entrepreneurship and business development programs for youth and women in Zongo and Inner-Cities Communities.”

“I highlighted the development on the 16 Model Islamic Senior High School the NPP government promised in our 2020 manifesto and the progress so far on Phase II of the Arabic Instructors program,” he told the media.