The Ghana Police Service says it has arrested two individuals, who posed as police officers at the voting grounds of the Okaikoi South NPP constituency elections.

The two, whose names were given as John Essel Bath and Enock Kwame Bosompem, were spotted at the Prince of Peace School compound at Bububiashie where the elections was taking place.

A statement signed by the Director-General in charge of Public Affairs, DCOP Kwesi Ofori, said the two who have been arrested are currently in custody and assisting with ongoing investigations.

“The Police have arrested two persons who showed up at the ongoing NPP Constituency Executive Elections wearing clothing that created the impression that they were police personnel.”

“The two suspects John Essel Bath and Enock Kwame Bosompem were spotted on Thursday, April 28 2022 at the Okaikoi South Constituency where the voting was taking place”

“We would like to emphatically state that the two suspects are not police officers. Meanwhile, they are in custody as investigations continue” the statement added.

Earlier today, Thursday, there was confusion at the venue of the governing New Patriotic Party’s constituency elections in the Okaikoi South, as some members massed up to prevent the polls from taking off.

There was also heavy security presence at the voting grounds as some aggrieved party members complained about their names being removed from the constituency’s voting album

Some angry members were seen engaging in a scuffle with the police, while others were also seen engaging in physical fights.