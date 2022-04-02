Two arrests have been made over the recent raid on Zacholi, a community of cattle herders at Yendi in the Northern Region.

The two, including a female, are assisting the police with its investigations into the raid where nine persons were murdered, others injured and several properties destroyed.

One of them is in police custody on remand.

Northern Regional Police Crime Officer, Supt. Bernard Baba Ananga, confirming the arrest to Citi News, said interrogations so far show that one of the suspects is at the center of the incident.

“Our investigations led to the arrest of one person who is on remand. We are questioning him and our investigations is centered around that person, and we are suspecting that he sent the people to perpetuate this crime. We are also holding a female suspect as well who we are questioning. In the meantime, we are gathering information on other people who can help us with the investigations.”

He was however unable to tell exactly when the suspects will be put before court.

An attack on residents of Zacholi in the Yendi Municipality of the Northern Region has nine men dead, while several others, mainly women, were wounded.

Some properties were also set ablaze in the attack.

According to reports, the attack came after allegations that some armed robbers had attacked and killed a Konkomba man on Tuesday, April 11, 2022.

There is suspicion that this was a retaliatory attack on Zacholi.