The three persons arrested in the Okaikoi South Constituency of the Greater Accra Region for posing as police officers during the NPP’s constituency executives election have been remanded after they appeared in court on Friday, April 29, 2022.

They are to reappear in court on May 10, 2022.

The two, John Essel Baah and Enock Kwame Bosompem, were spotted at the Prince of Peace School compound at Bububiashie where the elections were taking place dressed like police officers.

“Today, April 29, 2022, the accused persons, John Essel Baah, Enock Kwame Bosompem, were arraigned at the court and are expected to reappear in court on May 10, 2022. A third suspect, Ebenezer Paintsil, who was later arrested, was also arraigned and is to reappear in court with the other suspects.”

The Police have assured Ghanaians of their commitment to ensuring that law and order are maintained.