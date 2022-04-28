Entries for Citi FM and Citi TV’s 2022 Mother’s Day promotion dubbed ‘A Portrait of Mama’ have started coming in.

Some have described their mothers as the true definition of mothers, whereas others say their mothers are the most loving of them all. “…my mum is the prize that holds the puzzle of the family together. She is the largest pearl in the ocean of my life. I don’t know where I would have been without my mother,” are snippets of the very touching stories that have come to our desk.

23-year-old Emmanuella Achiaa Oppong’s mother, Ernestina Sarpong, is her hero. Emmanuella was 3 years, and her sister was 6 when they lost their father. Her mother had to step into the shoes of a father, so they do not feel the emptiness.

“What made the journey even more challenging is that my sister is a sickle cell patient. So in a year, we found ourselves in the hospital for about 8 to 10 months, that is if her hospital weeks are calculated as months.”

“Time and time again, I’ve noticed how strong my mum is. Seeing all the sacrifices my mum made for my sister and me and still making for us has made me very strong. We are really grateful to God. We pray for long life and prosperity for her as she turns 49 on the 9th of May. God bless you so much, Mummy,”, she added.

Grace Manko Lartey’s mother, Grace Lartey, did not wash her hands off her daughter after giving her hand in marriage. She still plays a pivotal role in her life. Her daughter Grace Manko Lartey shares with team Citi how her mother’s love is so great that even her husband benefits from it.

“Dear Citi my mother deserves a medal. She has been the oil in my life and has been very instrumental in my marriage. She sold her clothes to pay my husband’s fees when he was doing his Master’s, and she takes care of my two daughters so my husband and I get to spend time with each other alone. My mum used money meant for her operation to pay for our rent in advance and her reason for this was ‘If we have decent accommodation, she will rest well.’ We want to tell her that I love her so much.”

‘A Portrait of Mama’ is to give individuals an opportunity to surprise their mums and tell the world what their mothers mean to them.

Interested participants have been tasked to “In 100 Words, or less, write what they consider to be Mama’s biggest sacrifice, and how it has changed your life.”

All entries should be sent through WhatsApp via 054 998 6996 and 055 058 5832 with the name of the participant, Mama’s name, and contact information.

The ultimate winner stands a chance of enjoying an all-expense paid weekend stay for Mama at the luxurious Penninsula Resort at Akosombo and other prizes fit for the Queen–Mama.

The deadline for the submission of entries is Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

There is also going to be a lot of merry-making and incredible memories at the #APortraitOfMama Mother’s Day Dinner slated for 4:00 pm at the Zinna Events Center, Cantonments on Mother’s Day evening.

It is going to be an evening of merry-making and incredible memories as participants get to appreciate their mothers with an experience they will forever cherish.

Tickets are being sold at a cool GHS 250.

For more information, kindly contact 0205 973 973.

The ‘A Portrait of Mama’ promotion is powered by 97.3 Citi FM and is supported by Citi TV.