Absa Bank Ghana has unveiled the winner of its English Premier League customer promotion dubbed, the “Card Assist campaign.”

The promotion was launched last December to encourage customers to take advantage of the bank’s contactless cards in managing their transactions seamlessly, with lots of prizes at stake as well.

The “Card Assist” campaign was also in alignment with the bank’s alliance with the English Premier League (EPL), for which it is the official banking partner on the African continent.

The winner, Jamil Marwan Maraby, emerged as the customer with the highest number of card transactions in value and volume during the duration of the promotion. He is presently the Marketing Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and has been a customer of the bank since he was a teenager.

At an exclusive EPL match viewing event organised for the winner at Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel, Charles Addo, Retail Banking Director at Absa Bank said: “The promotion was one way of bringing our customers closer to the products and services that make their lives easy and convenient. Jamil has a long history of association with the Bank, dating back to a time when he was literally in his teens. This is a demonstration of our commitment to stand beside our customers every step of their journey and to ensure that we are able to bring their possibilities to life.”

Apart from the match viewing event, Mr. Maraby received a Home Entertainment system, with a big TV screen and signed sports paraphernalia from the English Premier League.

Commenting on his prize, Jamil Maraby said: “I thank the bank for giving me the opportunity to celebrate such a great day with my friends and family. Absa has been a very important part of my personal and professional life, and it is always fulfilling to know that I can count on them in any area related to financial empowerment and support.”