A police officer on duty at a facility under renovation on the Graphic Road in Accra, has allegedly shot himself to death.

According to Citi News’ Fred Duhoe, the young police officer was within the premises walking about and later decided to use the washroom.

Workers within the premises say they only noticed something had gone wrong when police officers started trooping to the premises.

According to sources, he was found dead in the washroom.

Speaking to Citi News’ Fred Duhoe, the Greater Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP Seidu Iddi, said it was too early to determine the cause of death.

“Certainly, it has been confirmed a police officer has passed on, but for now we cannot say the cause of death. It could be an accident or otherwise. Investigations will establish the cause of death.”