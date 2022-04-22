The Akrofuom District Assembly in 2021 was able to collect an amount of GH¢726,245.88 out of the budgeted GH¢680,000 representing 106.8%.

The District Chief Executive, Maurice Jonas Woode announced this when he addressed Assembly members at a General Assembly meeting held at Akrofuom.

This performance, he said, represented a remarkable improvement in revenue mobilised by the Assembly since 2018, when the Assembly was created.

“We have improved and exceeded our revenue targets as a result of prudent measures we put in place. Pragmatic measures such as resourcing revenue collectors, addressing grievances of collectors timeously, distributing demand notices on time, setting of targets for collectors, and judicious use of revenue, have been put in place by the Assembly to maximise revenue”.

Mr. Woode further stated that as a result of the strides they have made in revenue mobilization, the Assembly does not owe its contractors.

Again, he said the ability of the Assembly to raise the needed revenue has put to bed the phenomenon of over-reliance on the Common Fund from the Central Government.

AGENDA 111

The DCE lifted the lid on the current state of the Government’s flagship program in the Health sector, Agenda 111.

He said, “as a beneficiary of the project, funds have so far been released to the three contractors to pave way for the execution of this monumental project within the allocated 18-month period”.

Still in the health sector, Mr. Woode said the Assembly was liaising with the Japanese Embassy to construct the CHPS compound and nurses’ quarters at Yaadome which will also serve the people of Betenase, Bredi, Oforikrom, Abusa, and Dampanyaw, all in the district.

On electricity extension, the DCE said the Assembly is currently extending electricity to communities in Akrofuom, Okyerekrom, Ampunyase, Wamase, and other places in the district where illegal electricity connection is rampant.

He assured that, “by the end of the year, 85% of such communities will be covered “.

The meeting was chaired by Mr. Peter Amponsah, the Presiding Member for the Assembly.