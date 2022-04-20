President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has consoled the family of Founder and General Overseer of the United Denominations Originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches (UD-OLGC), Bishop Dag Heward-Mills following the demise of his first son.

The President visited the bereaved family on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, and expressed his deepest condolences.

He wished them well for what he described as a “tragic loss”.

“I visited Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, Founder and General Overseer of the United Denominations Originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches (UD-OLGC), to express the sympathies and condolences of my family and I, on the tragic loss of his son. I wish the Bishop and his family the strength, comfort and love of the Almighty in these difficult times”, Nana Akufo-Addo posted on Twitter and Facebook.

Bishop Dag lost Dr. David Heward-Mills, 31, on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

The son passed away in the United States after a short illness.

“It is with deep regret and great sorrow that we announce the sudden passing away of David Heward-Mills, after a short illness. David was the first son of our Founder and Presiding Bishop”, the church announced.

David worked as a resident physician at Prisma Health, Columbia in the United States of America, for almost two years.

He was a Research Physician at Shriners Hospitals for Children in Galveston.

Death makes nonsense of everything’ – Bishop Dag

In a sermon titled, ‘The grave is not the end’, Bishop Dag said his son’s death has created a “funny environment.”

“My son David just passed away. It spoils everything. You ask me, am I sad? If you had a son who died, will you be sad? You should ask yourself that question. It [spoils everything. It brings a funny environment, and it makes nonsense of everything. We always try to wish it further and further away, but that is how it is.”