Former President John Mahama has challenged the Akufo-Addo government to prove him wrong by allowing an independent forensic audit into how COVID-19 funds were used.

According to him, the government did not make prudent use of the funds it received to fight the pandemic.

Speaking at the 4th Summit of the NDC Professional Forum in the Ashanti Region, Mahama said he stands by his claim that the government misused the Covid-19 funds by, among other things, using the money to finance the New Patriotic Party’s election 2020 campaign.

“Parliament presented a motion to ask for a parliamentary investigation into how the COVID-19 funds were used. Who were those who threw out that motion? It was the NPP administration. The only way you can prove me wrong and say that that money was not used for election 2020 is to allow for an independent forensic audit into how the money we received during the COVID pandemic was used. Prove me wrong,” he threw the challenge.

Meanwhile, Jonh Mahama has also accused the Akufo-Addo government of abandoning the constitutional review process started by his government despite the importance of the exercise.

He said an NDC government will ensure the continuation of the process if it wins back power.

Speaking at the same event, he said, “It is regrettable that, as with almost everything else, this government has abandoned that work we did with regard to the constitutional review process and has failed to move the process forward. [If we win power] We in the NDC will continue and finish the process to ensure that the 1992 constitution evolves into an even stronger document embodying the hopes and aspirations of the ordinary people of Ghana.”