The Member of Parliament for Ellembelle, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has formally petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), to investigate the shooting to death of Andrew Donkor, a resident of Teleku Bokazo at Nkroful on April 1, 2022.

The petition was filed through Human Rights lawyer and MP for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu, serving as the MP’s counsel.

The petition was filed on Thursday April 21, 2022 following the shooting to death of the 35-year -old resident by alleged security personnel on the premises of the Nkroful Magistrate Court during the prosecution of some arrested illegal miners on the concession of Adamus Resources Limited.

The MP in his petition sighted by Citi News is seeking among other things that CHRAJ investigates human rights violations in his constituency by the Ghana Police Service and an officer of the Ghana Armed Forces attached to the Adamus Mining Company Limited.

“Our Client instructs us that the entire Teleku-Bokazo has been highly annoyed, depressed and devastated by this unlawful killing and demands Justice for the deceased. More particularly the family of the deceased has suffered so much pain, anguish and serious financial, psychological and emotional distress on account of the said unlawful kiling.”

“What is more frustrating is the refusal of the Inspector General of Police and the Ghana Police Service to show interest in investigating the said killing and to bring the perpetrator to book”, it stated.

The MP’s petition also stated the grounds of his petition and expectations.

“As pepresentative of the people it is incumbent upon him to bring these issues of serious Human Rights violations to your attention for investigation. Our petition is firmly grounded on the 1992 Constitution which quarantees the

fundamental human rights of every Ghanaian. Article 12 (1) and 12(2) of the Constitution“

“…It is our respectful view that the right to life is sacred and must not be violated without any consequences. Article 13(1) of the Constitution Provides that “No person shall be deprived of his life intentionally except in the exercise of the execution of a sentence of a court in respect of a criminal offence under the laws of Ghana of which he has been convidled.” Article 15(1) also provides that The dignity of all persons shall be inviolable. The RIGHT TO LIFE is not only quaranteed under the 1992 Constitution but also under International laws to which Ghana is a signatory. These Laws include but not limited to The United Nations Universal Deciaration of Human Rights (UDHR), The Intemational Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and The African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Right (ACHPR).”

“Consequently, we have firm instructions from our Client to PETITION and WE HEREBY

PETITION your HIGH OFFICE, to institute an investigation into the violation of the rights

of ANDREWS DONKOR (35YEARS) (DECEASED)”, it noted.