It wasn’t just Gyasi who won BIG on betPawa, but his whole community after he used an extra prize from the betting company to drill a borehole.

The Central Region resident bet GH¢3 and won GH¢16,052.62, helped by a 20% betPawa Win Bonus.

betPawa’s new Win BIG, Give Back initiative saw them hand him another GH¢16,052.62 to dedicate to any local cause.

Gyasi knew what to do, saying: “There is a water problem in my community and I would like to get good drinking water by drilling a borehole for them. Water is life and getting good water for people will be a great achievement for me.

“With this support from betPawa, they will have a better life and be free from getting ill all the time because of bad water. Water is a basic necessity and people need it to survive.

“It is a privilege to get a chance to give back. It will remain as a blueprint for years to come, and community members will still remember what we did for them.”

Bet responsibly. 18+. Gaming can be addictive. Regulated by the Gaming Commission of Ghana. Licence No: GCSB22Y4021E.