Global Pharmaceutical Company, Bliss GVS Ghana, under its ‘ACT for Africa’ campaign, has donated antimalarial and other essential medicines at the Tema General Hospital and the Narh-Bita College respectively.

In all, the company made a donation of GHC 225,000.00 worth of antimalarial drugs to ten selected hospitals, schools, colleges, and markets in Takoradi, Koforidua, Kumasi, Tamale, and Tema.

The ‘Act for Africa’ campaign, is an initiative of Bliss GVS Ghana aimed at bringing awareness and empowering healthcare providers, to be able to reduce the malaria burden in Ghana and Africa.

Presenting the antimalarial drugs to the management of the Tema General Hospital, Medical Representative for Bliss GVS Ghana, Greater Accra, Mr. Glover AsieduAppiah, said Bliss GVS Ghana’s objective is to ensure that Ghana as a country enjoys a malaria-free environment.

He said LONART as an antimalarial drug, is very effective in the fight against malaria and therefore encouraged the public to test for malaria and get diagnosed first before taking it.

He further advised the public to finish the full course of the malaria treatment when diagnosed since it is a very deadly disease that has claimed hundreds of lives.

Expressing gratitude for the donation, the Medical Director of the Tema General Hospital, Dr. Richard Anthony, said the donation has come at the right time, especially with the onset of the rainy season.

He said the medicines will be given to patients who are unable to afford antimalarial drugs.

Dr. Anthony also advised that all gutters are cleaned frequently to ensure the free flow of water, especially this rainy season, to prevent stagnation and the breeding of mosquitoes.

Representing the President Pharmacist, Samuel KowDonkor, Pharmacist Naana Aboagye Asare, Chair of the Strategic Plan Coordinating Committee of the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana, said the donation is timely and therefore called for more such voluntary donations to support the health system in Ghana.

She said, although the health system in Ghana is still fighting malaria, hospitals and clinics in the country still record very high cases of malaria and as such, it is important to continue the fight against the deadly disease.

At the Narh-Bita College, a private nursing school, the team from Bliss GVS Ghana gave the students some health talk on malaria and health hygiene and afterward donated some medicines and products.

Vice President of the Narh-Bita College, Dr. Isaac Lartey Narh, receiving the donation thanked the team and promised that all items will be given out to those in need and also shared with all the students.