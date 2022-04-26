For five consecutive weeks, Bliss GVS Pharma, a Global Pharmaceutical Company, known for the manufacturing, and marketing of high-quality pharmaceutical formulations at affordable prices, has donated antimalarial and other essential medicines to various hospitals, schools, and educational institutions in five selected regions of Ghana.

These donations were also accompanied by health talks to sensitize Ghanaians on malaria and personal hygiene.

The activities were aimed at helping to reduce the malaria burden in Africa, an objective that echoes the theme of World Malaria Day, 2022.

World Malaria Day 2022 is focused on reducing Malaria mortality by identifying and implementing strategies and plans to lessen the disease burden.

This year’s theme, ‘Harness innovation to reduce the malaria disease burden and save lives’, will help advance the roles of various health stakeholders in accelerating initiatives, interventions, and policies in malaria cure and prevention.

Bliss GVS Pharma Ghana, under ‘ACT FOR AFRICA’, an initiative towards a Malaria free continent in Africa, is commemorating this year’s World Malaria Day to help create, engage, collaborate and identify solutions in malaria sensitization, prevention and cure.

This will be the company’s strategic contribution to empowering the Ghanaian health ecosystem against malaria.

Beneficiary hospitals for the donation of Anti-malarials such as LONART, P-ALAXIN, and other essential medications worth GHS 150,000, were the Koforidua Regional Hospital, Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Manhyia hospital in Kumasi, Tamale teaching hospital, Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital, Takoradi and the Tema General Hospital.

BLISS GVS Ghana has been pioneering initiatives to help reduce the malaria burden for more than two decades, with a well-known antimalarial product basket.

Bliss GVS Ghana plans on making similar donations to other health facilities in the country under the ACT FOR AFRICA campaign to help facilities fight against the deadly disease, Malaria.

Similar support was extended to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Ridge Hospital, 37 Military Hospital, and Police Hospital to mark last year’s World Malaria Day 2021.

It is the company’s hope that the donated medicines will be used for needy people to have easy access to healthcare.

The Bliss GVS’ ‘ACT FOR AFRICA’ campaign, also seeks to empower doctors and other stakeholders through CME, Pharmacy meetings, training of nurses, and creating awareness in society about malaria and other disease conditions.