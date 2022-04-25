A 42-year-old Taxi driver has been found dead in his car at Bremang in the Suame Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

Residents who could not withstand the nauseating stench discovered the body of Kwabena Fosu in the back seat of the cab that was parked in the neighborhood for three days.

There were drops of bloodstains underneath the Taxi cab with registration number AS-1808-20.

According to the relatives and the owner of the vehicle, the deceased was last seen on Friday when he left for work.

Crime scene officers from the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ashanti Regional Police Command carried out an assessment and conveyed the body to the morgue.

The body was found in a state of decomposition and police have begun investigations into the death of the Taxi driver.

Assembly Member for the Kantinka, Dr. Donkor Fodjour Electoral area, Obour Sika confirmed the incident to Citi News.