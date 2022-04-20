The Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) says it will embark on a strike from Thursday, April 21, 2022.

It said in a statement that the strike is over government’s delay in paying the non-implementation of neutrality allowances due its members.

According to CLOGSAG, it expected the allowance to have been implemented immediately after a meeting with government and an MoU to that effect signed on January 20, 2022, but after more than three months, the allowance was yet to be paid.

“It was noted that the Neutrality Allowance has not been effected as agreed in spite of official reminders and follow-ups to the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning,” it said in a statement.

“The National Executive Council (NEC) therefore decided that CLOGSAG should embark on an industrial action to press home its demand for the implementation of the MoU,” it added.

CLOGSAG said it has notified the National Labour Commission, the Civil Service Council, Local Government Service Council and other stakeholders of the intended strike, which will continue until the challenge is addressed.

