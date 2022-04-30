The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), says it has readied itself for the implementation of the much-talked about E-levy starting this Sunday, May 1, 2022.

It said it has put in place adequate measures to ensure the smooth take off of the new tax.

It said it has broadly consulted all relevant stakeholders to ensure that the collection of the E-levy commences on Sunday May 1, 2022 as earlier announced.

“The Authority assures the general public that adequate measures have been put in place to ensure the smooth implementation of the Levy,” it said in a statement.

“GRA has held several technical sessions and engagements with the various charging entities (Electronic Money Issuers, Banks, Payment Service Providers, and Specialised Deposit-taking Institutions) on the implementation of the E-Levy, with the aim of ensuring that the charging entities are in a position to implement the Levy by the due date,” it added.

Earlier this week, the GRA said in a letter to Charging Entities that the implementation of the 1.5% Electronic Transfer Levy (E-levy) will be done in phases.

It indicated that the decision to phase the implementation is due to its assessment of the readiness of the charging entities.

“Following Ghana Revenue Authority’s assessment of the general readiness of some Charging Entities to integrate with the E-levy Management System, the Commissioner-General has decided on a modified phased-approach for the implementation of the Levy from 1st of May 2022.”