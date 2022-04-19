The Eastern Regional Police Command has confirmed that some five people who were injured in an accident at Abetifi in Kwahu in the Eastern Region are doing well.

This comes after a ten-year-old boy died, while five others sustained injuries after a Hyundai Creta saloon car ran into their shop at Abetifi.

According to the Police, the driver, Charles Appiah, has been arrested and is assisting with investigations.

Speaking to Citi News, Eastern Regional Police PRO, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, also indicated that the 20 passengers who sustained various degrees of injuries after the bus they were travelling in was involved in an accident on the Kwahu Atibie to Nkawkaw road are also responding to treatment.

“All the injured persons who were admitted at the Kwahu Government hospital are doing well, thankfully, they are responding to treatment.”