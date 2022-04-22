The family of the Sissala West Constituency Nasara Coordinator of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) who was attacked by some unknown men at Gwollu is demanding justice.

The 36-year-old coordinator, Iddrisu Walaika suffered multiple cutlass wounds in a gruesome attack alleged to have been orchestrated by some tags of the NPP.

Speaking at a meeting with the Upper West Regional Minister on Friday, April 22, 2022, the spokesperson of the family, Abubakari Zakaria said the attack on their relative is an affront to the laws of Ghana, hence, their demand for swift action from the police.

“This issue should not be swept under the carpet. We demand that justice is served, and soon enough. The perpetrators should not escape.”

The family also denied reports that the victim suffered from the action after he was found trying to bury a talisma to influence the upcoming NPP constituency election for his preferred candidate.

The Regional Minister, Hafiz Bin Salih assured the family of his commitment to work with security forces to apprehend the perpetrators of the crime.

Meanwhile, four people have been arrested in connection with the incident, while two others had been invited for questioning.