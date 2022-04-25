The Ghana Immigration Service says it will soon present a compensation package to the family of one of its fallen officers, Michael Otto, the 24-year old who was killed by unknown assailants at Kokoligu, a village between Nandom and Hamile in the Upper West Region while on duty in March 2022.

The Service says it already has stipulated packages for families in instances such as what has occurred, and so it will fall on the existing protocols to give what is due to the family.

Speaking to Citi News on the sidelines of the final funeral rites of the officer over the weekend, the Head of Public Affairs of the Immigration Service, Superintendent Michael Amoako-Atta, said the development has triggered operational changes within the Ghana Immigration Service and officers on operational duties are now fully protected to avert such incidents from reoccurring.

“Now, any officer on operation is fully equipped from the head to the sole of his or her feet. There are rules and regulations that guide us in situations like this and whatever is due the family of the slain officer will be paid,” he said.

He added that a joint investigative committee made up of the Police, Immigration, and Defence intelligence will soon submit its report into circumstances that led to the killing of the 24-year-old officer.

The family of the slain officer have already made calls for expeditious investigations into the matter and the apprehension of the suspects behind it.

According to Superintendent Michael Amoako-Atta, “the officer was part of operation conquered fist who were there to protect the borders from terrorist infiltration and other cross border crime to ensure that we remain safe.”

He said “it happened that while on patrol he met some miscreants who pounced on him and shot him. A high-powered investigative body from Accra visited the crime scene. The are yet to submit their final report to the Comptroller-General. Some operational protocols have been adapted to ensure that this unfortunate incident does not recur.”