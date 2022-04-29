Ghana’s largest privately-owned indigenous bank, Fidelity Bank, has donated desktop computers to the ICT Centre of St. Mary’s Seminary Senior High School (SMASCO), Lolobi in the Oti Region of Ghana. The donation to the school is part of the bank’s social impact initiatives in education.

The gesture was in response to the school’s request for help to furnish its ICT lab with computers to facilitate ICT education for students.

Presenting the desktop computers to the school, Nana Esi Idun-Arkhurst, Divisional Director, Retail Banking of Fidelity Bank, said it was a huge privilege to support the community and more importantly, contribute to the acceleration of digital growth in the country.

“Fidelity Bank understands that as the world is moving faster than ever towards digitization, it is crucial that no one is left behind. The donation of these computers to SMASCO, is a step towards digital inclusion and it is our hope that this gesture will positively impact the lives of students at SMASCO.”

She added that Fidelity looks to replicate this and other social impact projects in the educational sector as part of its 15th anniversary celebrations.

Receiving the computers, the president of St. Mary’s Seminary Senior High Old Boys Association (SMOBA), Mr. James Kwasi Oberko, commended Fidelity Bank for their support.

“On behalf of the Governing Board and Old students of SMASCO, I wish to express my profound gratitude to the Management of Fidelity Bank for responding positively to our request. These computers will greatly improve the practical teaching and learning of ICT at SMASCO. Looking at how crucial ICT has become in today’s global developmental agenda, thanks to Fidelity Bank, students of SMASCO will not be left behind.”

In a related development, the bank also donated student desks to the Police Public Safety Training School at Pwalugu in the Upper East Region to support effective teaching and learning.

Fidelity’s support to SMASCO and the Police Public Safety Training School demonstrates the bank’s commitment to supporting the educational sector.