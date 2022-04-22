Management of Ghana Export-Import Bank (GEXIM) has this week announced the re-launch of its popular “Tuesday Market”, an initiative to create awareness for Made-In-Ghana products and harness their potential for exports.

The event is scheduled for Tuesday 26th April 2022 at the World Trade Centre in Accra and will witness an exhibition of Made-In-Ghana products from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm.

“Tuesday Market” is a platform created by GEXIM for its clients and producers of Made-In-Ghana products to showcase their products. It also serves as a one-stop shop for the general public to purchase anything locally manufactured from nicely packaged food items, cosmetic products, garments and textiles, leather products, and many more.

The Chief Executive Officer of GEXIM, Lawrence Agyinsam, highlighted the importance of “Tuesday Market” and the motive for re-launching it.

“As a development bank championing the transformation of Ghana’s economy into an export-driven one, it is important to explore innovative ways to showcase Ghanaian businesses and create avenues for revenue generation for these businesses. Tuesday Market is a way to promote the products of the SMEs we are financing to be patronised by the general public”, he stated.

On her part, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer responsible for Banking & Business, Rosemary Beryl Archer, said “in preparing our SMEs for export, it is important to build their capacities and also add value to their products. With Tuesday Market, we are providing the platform to help them with the right packaging, appropriate branding, the requisite marketing, as well as receive financial and advisory support in order to scale up and also meet international standards”.

Ms. Archer assured the general public of high-quality products at affordable prices to be on offer at the exhibition. According to her, the products to be exhibited will include packaged jollof rice, waakye, gravy mix, groundnut soup, food spices, gari mix, shea butter, peanut and peanut butter, charcoal, koobi powder, salted fish paste, nkate cake, roasted cashew, peanuts, and granola bars. She further encouraged the general public to support the initiative and buy locally made items to create more jobs for Ghanaians.

At the 31st National Marketing Performance Awards of the Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG) in November 2020, GEXIM’s “Tuesday Market” received the CIMG President’s Special Award. Also in January 2020, stakeholders comprising players in the private sector, policymakers, and representatives from government agencies in the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) adjudged GEXIM’s “Tuesday Market” as the best SME Development Initiative.