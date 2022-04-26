In an effort to keep the continent and Ghana’s burgeoning technology sector at the forefront of innovation, a two-part panel will be held at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, to explore the impact and potential of blockchain technology in Africa.

Hosted by the newly formed Ghana Unity DAO, a digitally-native network of entrepreneurs and evangelists with a shared mission to foster community in Ghana and neighbouring countries, the event will feature several prominent leaders across policy, technology, and education including Jake Bediako (Head of Youth Engagement, the Ghana Presidency), Barima Agyei (Co-Founder. Float), Ken Agyapong Jnr. (Co-Founder, Afrochella), and Mandy Nyarko (Co-Founder, StartUp Discovery -School).

Both panels will be moderated by Lady Dentaa Amoateng MBE with a keynote address from Yaw Afriyie

(Deputy CEO, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre) Invited by Del Titus Bawuah and Alhassan Shabazz.

Founding members of the Ghana Unity DAO, ZI Wang will be in attendance representing Harmony.

The panels are the beginning of a broader initiative to build an accessible and inclusive digital ecosystem

led by Ghana-based thought leaders and stakeholders.

Building the bridge between Silicon Valley and Accra will require the collaborative efforts of local Web3 enthusiasts like Kwame AA. Poku and established veterans like Ben Boateng (Senior Partner, Monument Corporate Finance)- both are speakers on the second panel.

Harmony is committed to radical social change and authentic connection with Africa’s boldest innovators.

Ultimately, beyond conversation, creative collaboration with Ghana’s youth and seasoned leaders alike for

action-oriented outcomes will propel the nation’s vision for a tech-led future.

The Ghana Unity DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organisation) is focused on funding and developing Web 3 in Ghana through education, community, and economic development.

They have received $1 million USD to establish launch initiatives with the local community and the panel is the first of many events to come including a Technology Summit in June.