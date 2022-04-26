The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has disconnected 13 illegally connected pipelines at Madina in the Greater Accra Region.

A commercial water vendor in the Accra North-East District of the Ghana Water Company Limited connected 13 extra pipelines without authorization from the company over the past seven years without any billing metering system.

Addressing the media during a disconnection exercise in the Madina enclave, the Regional Distribution Manager of the Accra East region, Ing. Paul Akpanya, said many of such illegalities will be disconnected in order to reduce the system losses and also ensure water flows into homes in the area.

“Before we connected the people, we knew the flow and pressure were good, so we do not have to inform them before disconnecting. We are not disconnecting the main pipelines. We are just here for the illegal connection. We want people to get water in their homes and not buy from those with illegal connections at a high cost.”

The Ghana Water Company Limited has urged Ghanaians to report persons benefitting from illegal water connections across the country.

The company described the act as disturbing and said it is denying them valuable revenue.

“Some of our customers are engaging in illegal connections into their systems, and Ghanaians are watching. If you allow a customer to take more than he is supposed to take, he denies those downstream what they are supposed to get. We have to be responsible and to report those who are engaged in it or haven’t even paid their water bills”, the Managing Director of the Ghana Water Company Ltd., Ing. Dr. Clifford Abdullah Braimah, said.

He also says the company will continue to introduce new technological systems to track consumers.

“We want to improve our operations very well for everybody. We still don’t have a system to track these people. But, we are moving there. We want to be able to sit in our offices and be able to tell who is consuming our water illegally and who is not metered.”