The Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) chapter of the Medical Public Health Practitioners of the National Association of Public Health Students (NAPHS) has offered free health screening for residents in Nungua and its environs in Accra.

The exercise was in collaboration with the Dr. Annang Foundation.

Over 500 people were screened for malaria, hypertension, diabetes, hepatitis B & C, HIV and blood sugar levels, among other diseases, during the exercise.

Speaking at the exercise, President of the National Association of Public Health Students of GIMPA, Mr. Abraham Norman Nortey, said the exercise was the first of initiatives to build a tradition of community service geared toward preventing Non-Communicable Diseases among the people of Nungua.

“As postgraduate public health students, we partner in national development through health promotion, education, prevention, and research in providing community services to the general population”, Mr. Nortey said.

He expressed his appreciation to the medical team; Dr. Nii Odai Annang, Dr. Edmund Dzisi, PHN. Zainab Abubakar, Dr. Abigail Ofori-yeboah, MLS. Winifred Bassey, Pharm. Freda Duker, Pharm. Moses Teye, Dr. Selma Amadu, Dr. Daniel Asare and MLS. Dennis who assisted in executing this task.

The medical screening program dubbed “Preventing Non-Communicable Diseases among the Nungua populace” saw series of activities ranging from nursing station/vitals, laboratory services, doctors consultation, pharmaceutical services, counselling services, breast cancer screening, health information services and children entertainment.

The C.E.O of Dr. Annang Foundation, Dr. Henry Nii Odai Annang indicated that the screening will foster strong relationships between the medical public health professionals and the community.

He was elated about the turn of events and promised to support the community with series of medical programs.

Basic health

Dr. Annang advised the community to observe basic health practices, which included maintaining personal hygiene, intake of local fruits and vegetables and less fatty foods.

He also encouraged the community to reduce tobacco use, harmful alcohol use, physical inactivity and eating unhealthy diets, which are common risk factors for non-communicable diseases.