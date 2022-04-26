As part of the commemoration of this year’s Girls In ICT Day, technology firm, American Tower Corporation Ghana (ATC), has organized a special mentorship programme for 80 basic school pupils selected from Central, Oti, Western North and North East Regions of Ghana.

The programme forms part of the Ministry of Communication and Digitalization’s activities to commemorate this year’s International Girls in ICT Day, a day set aside to motivate young girls and empower them to consider careers in the growing field of ICT.

Addressing participants, the CEO of ATC Ghana, Yahaya Yunusa, pledged the company’s commitment to continue supporting young girls to nurture their interests and skills in ICT through mentorship and work shadowing.

ATC Ghana hosts 80 selected basic school girls from across the country for a week of mentorship as part of the Ministry of Communications and Digitalization’s activities to commemorate this year’s International Girls in ICT Day #GhanaWeekend #GIrlsInICT #GirlsinICTDay #PlayToWin pic.twitter.com/5nejJdrd3r — Ghana Weekend (@GhanaWeekend) April 26, 2022

He said Girls In ICT is an important initiative to increase the percentage of female professionals in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) fields, which is currently below 30% globally.

Referring to the theme for this year’s edition, Access and Safety, Mr. Yunusa called for the need to promote ICT among girls, adding that, there are approximately half the number of girls studying STEM subjects compared to boys.

“With this inequality persisting through the 21st century, the need for diversity, equity, and inclusion of women in STEM is dire. The ITU further explains that the main goal of Girls in ICT is to cultivate the presence and digital skills of young women and girls (aged 12-24) in the career field of STEM. That is what we are about here at ATC Ghana. We believe our actions here today coupled with other initiatives such as our Digital Communities Learning Centres currently in 10 communities across the country will go a long way to make an impact in bridging the disparity not just for now, but into the future by bringing more girls/women into STEM and ICT roles all the way to leadership positions,” he said.

The Head of Human Resources, ATC Ghana, Letitia Asiedu-Attafuah, said the project is intended to give the girls exposure and more insight into the professional world of ICT.

She said the company, since 2018, has been supporting the initiative in Ghana as it believes in helping to bridge the gender gap in the field of technology.

Head of HR, American Tower Corporation Ghana, Letitia Asiedu-Attafuah, explains why they’re teaching school girls to use technology productively#GhanaWeekend #GIrlsInICT #GirlsinICTDay #PlayToWin pic.twitter.com/DTrnVPM6N0 — Ghana Weekend (@GhanaWeekend) April 26, 2022

Founded in 1995, American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of wireless and broadcast communications in real estate.

The company’s global portfolio includes more than 220,000 communications sites, including more than 43,000 properties in the United States and Canada and approximately 177,000 properties internationally.