The Chairman of the Conference of Principals of Colleges of Education (PRINCOF), Dr. Emmanuel Nyamekye has confirmed that some colleges have begun receiving their cheques for their feeding grants as announced by the government.

Government through the Education Ministry on Wednesday, April 20, announced that some GH¢ 67 million have been released by the finance ministry to clear part of six months of arrears owed the colleges of Education.

Speaking to Citi News, Dr. Nyamekye says he’s hopeful all colleges of education will receive their monies by Monday, April 25.

“Some Colleges of Education were asked to pick up their cheques on Thursday. I am sure those who live closer to Accra have received their monies by now. Hopefully, by Monday, all the schools would have had their share.”

“We earlier intended to call off their provision of feeding for the trainees because of lack of funds, but now that we are getting the monies, we will resume fully.”

Colleges of Education have recently been in the news after principals told students that they would be fed twice instead of three square meals due to the delay in the payment of six-month feeding allowances by the government.

The principals had also indicated that the trainees were going to start feeding themselves from May 8, 2022, if the government did not release funds for feeding.

Many on social media have raised questions about why tertiary students, like those in the teacher training colleges, should be fed by the State.

But according to the Chairman for PRINCOF, Dr. Nyamekye, the debate about whether or not to feed teacher trainees can be had when proper structures like actual halls of residence, are put in place.