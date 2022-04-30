The High Court in Denu in the Volta Region has granted an injunction restraining the New Patriotic Party (NPP) from holding its Constituency elections in the Anlo Constituency.

Party members have taken issue with the election which is scheduled for Monday, May 2, 2022 over the absence of an electoral register.

The injunction application was filed by four members of the party, Eurika Gakpetor, Francis Yaw Gbemu, Richard Agbagba and Isaac Tatra.

They prayed the court to annul a previous polling station executive officers elections because it did not follow laid down procedure of the party.

“An order compelling the 1st Defendant and the 2nd Defendant to immediately set in motion the mechanism, for free, fair and transparent elections in the Anlo Constituencies devoid of disenfranchisement of eligible candidates from the polling stations through the electoral areas up to the constituency level”, part of the statement of claim read.

The court in granting the orders of the plaintiffs asked the party not to go ahead and conduct the Constituency elections.

Rather, it wants the defendants including the NPP’s General Secretary, John Boadu, and five others to first conduct its polling station elections and electoral area coordinators elections.

The High Court further ordered the 1st Defendant to appoint neutral NPP members to members of the election committees in the Anlo Constituency and not persons who are Constituency officers to ensure free, fair and transparent elections.

The order according to the court is valid for 10 days.

The NPP is holding its Constituency Executive elections across the country.

But the exercise has been characterized by misunderstanding, pockets of chaos and series of injunctions in some constituencies.