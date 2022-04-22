As the economy grows and technology advances, people are living their lives at a faster and faster pace. Mobile working has become an inevitable part of life for young professionals. They tend to work on the go, whether that’s in a coffee shop or in an airport lounge. For these young people, a laptop which combines stunning looks with a powerful performance has become a key part of life. So if you’re one of these people, you need to know about the HUAWEI MateBook D series.

The brand new HUAWEI MateBook D series builds on the iconic design of its MateBook predecessors. With a metallic finish, lightweight body, and comfortable grip, this series is a joy to behold. Let’s take the HUAWEI MateBook D 14 (AMD) as an example. The laptop’s dimensions are 322.5 mm x 214.8 mm x 15.9 mm (W x D x H), which is around the same size as a magazine. It also weighs in at just 1.38 kg, so it’s easy to carry and fits right in your bag. The case has been designed with texture in mind. It’s comfortable to grip and the surface is resistant to fingerprints. Just like other MateBook model cases, it’s beautifully simple, with just a tasteful HUAWEI logo on the front.

Both laptops in this series are equipped with a 1080P anti-glare IPS display, and display much more vivid images than laptops with standard screens. The HUAWEI MateBook D 14 has a viewing angle of 178°, and the bezels which surround the screen have been narrowed to just 4.8 mm, for an immersive visual experience and it’s easy on the eyes in more ways than one. The screen has been awarded TÜV Rheinland Certification for low blue light, as it filters out harmful blue light, reduces radiation, and protects your eyes.

Besides their stylish appearance, the HUAWEI MateBook D 14 and the HUAWEI MateBook D 15 also stand out with their impressive performance. The AMD edition are equipped with a 12 nm four cores eight threads AMD RyzenTM 5 3500U processor, and a Radeon Vega 8 graphics card. Both laptops run smoothly when you’re editing files, writing documents, or playing graphically-advanced games. They also come equipped with high-speed DDR4 memory and PCIe NVME SSD, so they’re perfect for mixing business and leisure.

When you are using the HUAWEI MateBook D 14 and the HUAWEI MateBook D 15, you don’t have to worry about losing your cool. Unlike other laptops which heat up when you’re doing more power-intensive tasks, these two models are equipped with the upgraded Shark Fin 2.0 fan design. This system rapidly dissipates heat so the laptops stay cool, no matter what you’re doing. For young people, these laptops are nothing but a fantastic choice for them.

With Huawei Share Multi-screen Collaboration, you can seamlessly control your phone and laptop from one device. Connect your smartphone to the laptop with a simple tap, and your phone screen will appear on the laptop screen. You can then view and send messages, as well as using your phone apps, all from the laptop. To transfer files, all you need to do is drag and drop files between the two devices.

With Huawei Share Multi-screen Collaboration, multitasking and collaborating are easier than ever. Gone are the days of going back and forth between your phone and the laptop. Now, you can control both seamlessly using your mouse and keyboard, all with added benefits of the laptops’ beautiful HUAWEI FullView Display. And you can say goodbye to all those cables you usually need when connecting devices and transferring files too.

These laptops are also equipped with a fingerprint power button. You can power on and safely log in with a single press. There’s no need to enter a password, so you can get straight back to whatever you were doing last.

With the HUAWEI FullView Display design which is usually reserved for the most expensive laptops on the market, the HUAWEI MateBook D series makes owning a luxury laptop a more realistic prospect for young professionals. Combine this with the laptop’s elegant design and advanced performance, and you get an experience which is impressive in every way.