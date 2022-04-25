The President of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Angel Carbonu, has said the request of the Seychelles government seeking to recruit more Ghanaian teachers has both positive and negative consequences, as it may deepen the attrition rate in the teaching field.

The President of Seychelles is requesting for more Ghanaian teachers to be sent to his country to boost their education system after the first batch of five Ghanaian teachers were sent there.

In an interview with Citi News, the President of the National Association of Graduate Teachers, Angel Carbonu, outlined the advantages and disadvantages of the latest development.

“It is a factor of demand and supply, and where the teacher gets fulfillment by way of enumeration, better working conditions, and what enhances his/her wellbeing in life. We have a lot of professors and doctors working all over the world. If any country wants the services of a Ghanaian teacher and the teacher does his analysis and feels he/she will be fine outside the country, nothing stops him/her from resigning from the Ghana Education Service and joining wherever that needs their services.”

“I don’t think it is anything out of place, it does happen. So far as your citizens are protected, you can then as a government engage in an official arrangement. Nonetheless, we should not come to a conclusion that we have a glut of teachers in this country, it would be a wrong conclusion because the class sizes are still very enormous.”