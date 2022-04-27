Officials of the Israeli Embassy in Ghana have paid a working visit to Citi FM and Citi TV as part of efforts to strengthen its partnerships in Ghana.

The delegation, led by Ambassador Shlomit Sufa, engaged the stations’ General Manager, Bernard Avle; Head of News, Vivian Kai Lokko and the Head of Programs, Richard Mensah.

Highlighting the role of Citi FM/Citi TV as a key partner, Her Excellency, Shlomit Sufa explained that the visit reiterates the embassy’s recognition of Citi FM/Citi TV’s efforts in pushing sustainable development across the country and beyond.

This also reaffirms the embassy’s commitment to form alliance as it undertakes developmental projects across the country.

“It was very interesting in getting acquainted with Citi FM/Citi TV to learn about your programs, projects and vision. We;’ve talked about how Israel and Citi FM/TV can cooperate and how we can execute projects together,” she said.

Speaking about an upcoming project to promote innovation in Ghana, Ambasador Sufa stated that: “We are working on launching a new project, ‘Make Lab Ghana’ with a Ghanaian partner to create a space where entrepreneurs and individuals could learn from Israeli experts on actualizing their dreams; working on their individual innovative ideas to create new projects and businesses.”