KGL Group has presented assorted items and undisclosed amount of money to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu in support of this year’s Ramadan activities and to mark his 103rd birthday.

The items included cartons of bottled water, cartons of Malta Guinness, gallons of cooking oil, bags of rice, and a white sheep.

The Group led by Mr. Ken Mpare, Director of KGL Technology Ltd and Keed Ghana Ltd. and Mr. Christian Salamouni, Chief Executive Officer of Keed Ghana Limited, subsidiaries of the Group and other management members extended heartfelt greetings and wishes on behalf of the Executive Chairman of the KGL Group, Mr. Alex Dadey.

The delegation, in a brief address extolled the many roles the Chief Imam continues to play in Ghana’s socio- economic initiatives and peace- building efforts.

“KGL Group has noted with great admiration the influential role your eminence continues to play in our society as a whole. We deem this occasion necessary as we strive to make significant inroads into our Muslim communities, and in fact, plan to make this gesture an annual affair by the Grace of Allah”.

Receiving the items, Sheikh Sharubutu expressed his heartfelt appreciation to Mr. Alex Dadey and the KGL Group for their visit and generosity.

He offered prayers to the entire organization and thanked Mr. Dadey specifically for all he has been doing in the space over the past few years.

About KGL Group

‘At the forefront of digitalization’

KGL Group is a wholly owned Ghanaian group of companies, with interests in Technology Innovation, Fin-Tech, Logistics, Trade, Property Development, Gaming and Commerce. The parent company commands a network of specialized business units that promote efficient solutions and effective tech-based related services to customers across Ghana and partner operating regions.

• KGL Technology Limited – Digital Innovation, Fintech

• KGL Capital Limited – Equity, Trade, Finance, Fund Management

• KGL Foundation – Social Accountability (CSR Division of Group)

• Keed Ghana Limited – Tech Solutions, E-Games Development

• Birchfield (Ghana) Limited – Logistics, Property Development